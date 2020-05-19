Armenian PM calls for EAEU common gas market

Armenian Prime Minister has stressed the importance of formation of a common EAEU gas market.

Addressing the regular meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council held via video conference, PM Pashinyan said the issue is “especially acute” in the context of the global economic challenges.

“A single energy market with non-discriminatory principles of functioning should become one of the pillars of our integration. Otherwise, there can be no qualitative progress in integration processes, and it will be impossible to achieve equal conditions of economic activity for all participants in the Union,” the Prime Minister stated.

“We proceed from the fact that the “Strategic Directions for the Development of Eurasian Integration until 2025” should fix the principle of applying common approaches to pricing and tariff setting on the EAEU common gas market, including uniform tariffs for services provided by a natural monopoly entity during transportation and gas transit,” he continued.

Pashinyan stressed that the Union should strive to achieve this goal step by step, which will create favorable conditions for a qualitatively deeper economic integration within the Union.