Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light (LIVE)



‘Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light’, airs in place of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 Grand Final.

Public service broadcasters from over 40 countries broadcast the show.

In addition to spotlighting the 41 songs of 2020, the unique production will include special performances from popular artists from Eurovision’s past. 2020’s artists will also join together, from their locations across Europe, in a unifying performance of 1997’s Eurovision winner Love Shine A Light by Katrina And The Waves.

Sietse Bakker, Executive Producer Event of what would have been the 65th Eurovision Song Contest, said: “We want to make a show that puts a spotlight not only on the 41 artists that were due to appear in Rotterdam but also inspire those at home and connect people from across Europe and beyond in these difficult times. Of course, we will also honour those who are affected by the coronavirus crisis and those who work so hard to fight it. Let’s make this an unforgettable moment in Eurovision history!”

The EBU and its Dutch Members NPO, NOS and AVROTROS are producing the new show from the Mediapark in Hilversum.

Athena Manoukian represents Armenia at the show with the song with the song ‘Chains On You.’