Film about Armenia’s Velvet Revolution wins top prize of the RiverRun International Film Festival

I Am Not Alone – a documentary about Armenia’s Velvet Revolution has received the top prize of the RiverRun International Film Festival – the 10th festival award the film has received.

“The jury’s top prize goes to I Am Not Alone, directed by Garin Hovannisian. This gripping film reminded us of the power of the best documentary filmmaking: to open our eyes to a story we didn’t know, and present it with artistry and skill,” the jury said in a statement.

The film traces Nikol Pashinyan, a journalist and former prisoner turned political activist, as he marches against Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan.

“What starts as one man walking across the country unfolds before our eyes to become a mass movement. Watching the film is more than a passive observation of a political movement; Hovannisian fully immerses the audience in the story, from beautifully sweeping drone shots to ordinary citizens’ cellphone footage. ,” the statement reads.

“The jury found this film an enlightening and inspiring watch, taking a complex subject and presenting it in an entertaining, tightly edited narrative that shows multiple sides of a complex and urgent story. In the midst of an election year, I Am Not Alone is a potent reminder of the power of the people,” the jury said.

Directed by Garin Hovhannisyan, I Am Not Alone tracks the path of Armenia’s incumbent Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as he puts on his backpack on Easter Sunday in 2018 and starts on a 120-mile walk across Armenia to protest President Serzh Sargsyan’s attempt to stay in power.

With unprecedented access to both the leader of the movement Nikol Pashinyan and former President and Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan, the film follows the incredible true story of the revolution that rocked Armenia in the spring of 2018.

The film is directed by Garin Hovannisian. Music for the film was composed by Serj Tankian, who also participated as an executive producer.