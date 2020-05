Arayik Harutyunyan to be sworn in as President of Artsakh on May 21

Artsakh’s President-elect Arayik Harutyunyan will be sworn in at a special sitting of the National Assembly on May 21, Speaker Ashot Ghulyan said in a statement today.

The inauguration ceremony will take place at 6 pm at the Culture and Youth Center in Shushi.

Arayik Harutyunyan won a landslide victory with 88% of the votes in a runoff.