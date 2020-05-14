Masha Mnjoyan, winner of inaugural The Voice Armenia, will compete for The Voice Australia.

The Voice Australia has featured Masha Mnjoyan in their advertisement promoting the upcoming 24th May launch of their new series, confirming the popstar who won the inaugural The Voice Armenia in 2013 will compete in the Australian 2020 version of the TV competition.

Masha is currently studying in Australia and has spent 18 months in the country. She first visited Australia in 2014 with a group of Armenian singers.

“From the very beginning I really loved the country, the cities, the people, my community, Australians – everything was amazing. I’ve been travelling for a long time, many different countries in Europe and America, but Australia was different from that,” she told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“In Armenia I won The Voice in 2013, it was my biggest success in my country, but at some point I thought it was not enough, I needed more, I did all that was possible in this country – a small, beautiful country, but the market is not as big as Australia. So I decided that, I love this country, I love the people, I have family here too, and I need to try, otherwise I’ll regret it,” the singer added.

The Voice Australia kicks off on Sunday, May 24, at 7pm.