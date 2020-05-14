London Symphony Orchestra shares tribute to Armenian composer Edward Mirzoyan

As a commemoration of the 99th anniversary of composer Edward Mirzoyan, the London Symphony Orchestra joined conductor Sergey Smbatyan to recorded Mirzoyan’s ‘Shushanik.” The orchestra shared the recording on its Facebook page.

“Together with the London Symphony Orchestra we have recorded one of the jewels of the poetic elegance of Mirzoyan’s music as a tribute to Maestro’s musical legacy,” said Sergey Smbatyan, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the Armenian State Symphony Orchetsra.

“Composed overnight, as confessed by the author, and charged with genuine intimacy, “Shushanik” permeates native and foreign hearts as instantly, washing them with its emotional grace,” Smbatyan said.