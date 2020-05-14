CultureTop

London Symphony Orchestra shares tribute to Armenian composer Edward Mirzoyan

Siranush Ghazanchyan May 14, 2020, 16:30
As a commemoration of the 99th anniversary of composer Edward Mirzoyan, the London Symphony Orchestra joined conductor Sergey Smbatyan to recorded Mirzoyan’s ‘Shushanik.” The orchestra shared the recording on its Facebook page.

“Together with the London Symphony Orchestra we have recorded one of the jewels of the poetic elegance of Mirzoyan’s music as a tribute to Maestro’s musical legacy,” said Sergey Smbatyan, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the Armenian State Symphony Orchetsra.

“Composed overnight, as confessed by the author, and charged with genuine intimacy, “Shushanik” permeates native and foreign hearts as instantly, washing them with its emotional grace,” Smbatyan said.

Armenian text below ⤵️Today we are commemorating the 99th anniversary of the beloved Armenian composer and educator Edvard Mirzoyan. Together with the London Symphony Orchestra we have recorded one of the jewels of the poetic elegance of Mirzoyan’s music as a tribute to Maestro's musical legacy.Composed overnight, as confessed by the author, and charged with genuine intimacy, “Shushanik” permeates native and foreign hearts as instantly, washing them with its emotional grace.- – – – – – – – – – – – – – Այսօր նշվում է մեր թանկագին կոմպոզիտոր և մանկավարժ Էդվարդ Միրզոյանի ծննդյան 99-ամյակը: Ի հիշատակ Միրզոյանի երաժշտական ժառանգության՝ Լոնդոնի սիմֆոնիկ նվագախմբի հետ համատեղ ձայնագրել ենք նրա երաժշտական պոեզիայի գոհարներից մեկը՝ «Շուշանիկ» քնարական պատկերը։ «Շուշանիկ» քնարական պատկերը, որն, ըստ հեղինակի հուշերի, ծնվել է մեկ գիշերում, իր անխառն անկեղծությամբ նույնքան անմիջապես թափանցում է հայրենի ու օտար սրտերն ու ողողում իր սրտառուչ նրբագեղությամբ:#SergeySmbatyan #LSO

