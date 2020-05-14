India provides Armenia with Hydroxychloroquine drug for Covid-19 treatment

Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts received today Indian Ambassador to Armenia Kishan Dan Deval.

The parties hailed the high level of bilateral friendly relations, emphasizing the close cooperation established within the framework of the fight against the novel coronavirus. They also touched upon the steps taken to organize the repatriation of the citizens of the two countries.

On behalf of the government of India, the Ambassador conveyed a batch of Hydroxychloroquine drug for the treatment of about 5,000 Covid-19 patients in Armenia.

Reference was made to a wide range of issues of cooperation in various spheres.