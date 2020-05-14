Armenia to make wearing of masks compulsory

Armenia will makes wearing of face masks compulsory from May 25.

Wearing masks will be required not only in closed areas, but also outside, Deputy Prime Minister, sate of emergency commandant Tigran Avinyan told lawmakers today.

He noted that the masks can be home-made.

The Armenian government ruled today to extent the state of emergency for another months, but strict restrictions will be avoided.

Restrictions on freedom of movement and most economic activity had been lifted earlier. The public transport will start working in full from May 18.

Trading centers will reopen, restaurants and cafes will be allowed to provide services in closed areas. Gyms and open-air places of interest will also reopen, Avinyan said.

Preschool establishments will also resume activities, the Deputy PM said.

He noted, however, that the easing of restrictions will be accompanied by strict rules of co-existence.