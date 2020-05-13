EU and Austrian Development Agency provide 11 motoblocks to Armenia’s rural communities

Eleven motoblocks have been provided today to a total of 15 rural settlements of Sarapat and Amasia communities of Shirak region with the financial support of the European Union.

The equipment will be used in a rotating manner by vulnerable producers identified in the communities. This support is part of the European Union’s immediate assistance to Armenia in mitigating the effects of the COVID-19 crisis in the agricultural sector.

During the EU’s first visit in Sarapat community, in total 5 motoblocks have been provided to 6 rural settlements, Goghovit, Sarapat, Musayelyan, Arpeni, Tsoghamarg, Torosgyugh.

In his speech, Shirak Governor Tigran Petrosyan mentioned: “Due to the situation created as a result of the epidemic, food security and the continuous development of agriculture are becoming very important priorities. From this point of view, new technological solutions in agriculture and the growth of land cultivation are becoming a priority. I am glad that our partners from the European Union responded to our needs and today, keeping our high level of cooperation, we receive targeted support for the agribusinesses of Amasia and Sarapat communities of Shirak region.”

In Amasia community, in total 6 motoblocks have been provided to 9 rural settlements for the common usage: Amasia, Aregnadem, Bandivan, Gtashen, Jrajor, Hovtun, Voghji, Meghrashat, Byurakn.

“The need for these motoblocks was identified in cooperation with the Governor’s Office just one month ago and, with the support of the European Union, the Austrian Development Agency managed to respond in time for the machines to be used for the current season, enabling vulnerable groups to be self-reliant in agriculture in a sustainable manner,” noted Pascal Bokkers, Team Leader of the EU-GAIA project.

During the handover memorandums were signed both with the Head of Sarapat community Mr. Artush Manukyan and the Head of Amasia Community Ms. Jemma Harutyunyan. In addition, the beneficiaries were instructed on how the new equipment is best and most effectively used. All attendees adhered to the required sanitary and social distancing measures.