No place for violence in our reality: PM condemns incident at the Parliament

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has condemned the brawl between MPs at the National Assembly today.

Addressing the lawmakers, the Prime Minister said any expression of violence is condemnable.

He described the incident as “nasty provocation.”

“I also condemn the fact that we give in to provocations. I condemn my friend, my brother, because we have no right to give in to provocations,” PM Pashinyan said.

“There is no place for violence in our reality, and such incidents must never reoccur. Large-scale changes have taken place in the country, but there have been no such incidents during this change, there has been no demonstration of violence against anyone,” the Prime Minister said, adding that the same Sasun Mikayelyan was the “author” of the only case of violence, when he threw a plastic bottle at former commander of the Police Forces Levon Yeranosyan.

Th Prime Minister went on to condemn himself, and their service to the people of Armenia, the people of Artsakh and the values that became the locomotive of the non-violent velvet revolution of 2018.

A brawl in the National Assembly interrupted the parliament sitting this morning.

Speaker Araray Mirzoyan was forced to announce a break after a scuffle between leader of the Bright Armenia faction Edmon Marukyan and member of My Step faction Sasun Mikayelyan.