Hayastan Fund donates five lung ventilation devices to Nork Hospital

Armenia Fund has donated 5 artificial ventilation devices to the Nork Infectious Clinical Hospital.

“We have a long experience of cooperation with Hayastan Fund,” Director of Nork Infectious Clinical Hospital Mher Davidyanys said.

“This is a huge support to patients in critical condition, who need lung ventilation,” Davidyanys said.

Taking into account the grave threat posed by the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, as well as the serious global health, and socio-economic challenges it has created, the “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund has launchedthe “COVID-19 Armenia: United Against the Pandemic” global Armenian fundraising campaign.

This fundraising campaign is carried out in close cooperation with the President of the Republic of Armenia, the President of the Republic of Artsakh, the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs and the Ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia. To streamline the process all financial support coming from the Diaspora will be coordinated by the “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund.

The collected funds will be directed predominantly to the health care sector as well as to address the most pressing socio-economic issues that have arisen during this crisis.