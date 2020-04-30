Armenian jazz musicians to perform online to mark International Jazz Day

A number of Armenian jazz musicians will unite for a live concert today to mark the International Jazz Day.

The online concert to be streamed on the Facebook page of the Armenian Jazz Association at 8 pm will feature Levon Malkhasyan, Vahagn Hayrapetyan trio, Armen Hyusnunts quartet, Rafayel Petrosyan trio, Koryun Grigoryan quartet and Lusine Sargsyan, New Quintet Jazz Band, The Birds Etno-Jazz Band.

International Jazz Day raises awareness in the international community of the virtues of jazz as a force for peace, unity, dialogue and enhanced cooperation among people, as well as an educational tool.

In November 2011 the UNESCO General Conference proclaimed 30 April as “International Jazz Day.”

This International Day brings together communities, schools, artists, historians, academics, and jazz enthusiasts all over the world to celebrate and learn about the art of jazz, its roots, its future and its impact.

This important international art form is celebrated for promoting peace, dialogue among cultures, diversity, and respect for human rights and human dignity, eradicating discrimination, promoting freedom of expression, fostering gender equality, and reinforcing the role of youth for social change.