Major film festivals to unite for YouTube event

Major film festivals – including Berlin, Cannes, Toronto and Venice – are to join forces for an online event, the BBC reports.

We Are One: A Global Film Festival, will be hosted by YouTube from 29 May.

It comes after coronavirus caused disruption to many international events, as the film industry ground to a halt.

The 10-day digital alternative will help to raise funds for the World Health Organization (WHO)’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund and beyond.

Twenty festivals from around the world are involved including BFI London Film Festival, Jerusalem Film Festival, Mumbai Film Festival and Marrakech International Film Festival, as well as Sundance Film Festival and Tribeca Film Festival.

Tribeca, co-founded by Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal in New York, have joined forces with the streaming giants to put on the online event after having been forced to postpone this year’s festival.

They hope it “unites curators, artists and storytellers to entertain and provide relief to audiences worldwide”.