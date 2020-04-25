Nikol Pashinyan, Serj Tankian author new song to support charity

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian have authored a new song, the proceeds of which will go to My Step Foundation.

“During these challenging times of pandemic and lockdown, we wanted to give the people of Armenia a present of hope that they themselves can share with the world. The goal was to write a song that represented a victorious celebration of the Armenian spirit, covering the past, present, and future of our nation. Please enjoy!” Serj Tankian said in a Facebook post.

He said 100% of the revenues from this song will be donated to the My Step Foundation in Armenia.

“My Step Foundation is an amazing charity that is spearheading many meaningful initiatives within Armenia focusing on public health, education, culture, social welfare, environment along with other sectors in need, including the current crisis surrounding COVID-19,” Tankian added.

“Their current COVID-19 response for Armenian citizens include support to elderly groups, the disabled and other vulnerable populations in the country in the form of care packages, nutrition and hygiene products; the purchasing of vital medical supplies (masks, gloves, insulators, and other personal protective equipment) for medical and other first response teams within Armenia, and the purchasing and distribution of computers and tablets, while helping to provide education for students in need within vulnerable families in regions of severe distress,” he said.