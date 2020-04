Members of the House of Representatives of the Netherlands, Dutch members of the European Parliament express their solidarity on the occasion of 105th years of the Armenian Genocide.

The Netherlands recognized the Armenian Genocide in February 2018. The Parliament also demanded that the government send a representative to the commemoration of the genocide, and the government agreed.