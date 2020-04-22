Lithuania to provide medical supplies to support Armenia’s anti-COVID-19 efforts

The Lithuanian Government will allocate 100 thousand euros in support of Eastern Partnership countries, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius informs.

The sum will be allocated for acquiring medical supplies, made by Lithuanian companies, as a humanitarian assistance for Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

“The Lithuanian Government continues standing by its Eastern Partners: Lithuanian Government decided to allocate 100K euros for acquiring medical supplies, made by Lithuanian companies, as a humanitarian assistance for Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine aimed at combating COVID-19,” the Foreign Minister said in a Twitter post.