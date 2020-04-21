Home | All news | Society | Tbilisi TV tower lights up in colors of the Armenian flag SocietyTop Tbilisi TV tower lights up in colors of the Armenian flag Siranush Ghazanchyan April 21, 2020, 22:09 Less than a minute The TV tower in Georgia’s capital Tbilisi lit up in the colors of the Armenian flag today, the Armenian Embassy in Georgia informs. Georgia thus expressed its support to friendly Armenia in the fight against the novel coronavirus. Նոր կորոնավիրուսի դեմ պայքարի շրջանակներում բարեկամ Վրաստանն🇬🇪 իր աջակցությունն է հայտնում Հայաստանին🇦🇲՝ Թբիլիսիի հեռուստաաշտարակը ներկելով Հայոց եռագույնի գույներով։🇦🇲🤝🇬🇪Gepostet von Վրաստանում Հայաստանի դեսպանություն – Embassy of Armenia to Georgia am Dienstag, 21. April 2020 Show More Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print