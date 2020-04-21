Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan hold video conference

On April 21, Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov held a video conference with the mediation and participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stefan Visconti (France), Andrew Schaefer (US), as well as the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzey Kasprzyk.

The participants discussed the situation established in the region as a result of the spread of a new type of coronavirus, emphasizing that all peoples of the region face this challenge, regardless of political boundaries. Reference was made to the latest developments in the region.

In the context of the global fight against the coronavirus, special emphasis was placed on the need to take unconditional steps to maintain and strengthen the ceasefire. In this regard, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs emphasized the importance of their statement and the UN Secretary General’s call for global ceasefire.

Following consultations held on April 21, a joint statement was adopted by the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.