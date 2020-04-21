COVID-19 cases in Armenia grow 3-4% per day – Health Minister

The analysis of the numbers of news coronavirus cases over the past week shows that we have a steady growth rate of 3-4% per day, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan says.

According to him, the number of people receiving treatment varies between 700 and 800.

Growth rate (%)

“The above means that we must all make additional efforts to slow down the growth rate and “have no right” to lose vigilance,” the Minister said in a Facebook post.

The recent cases among health workers in medical institutions in Yerevan and the region re especially worrying,” Minister Torosyan said.

“The use of personal protective equipment by healthcare workers is much more important than by other citizens. They need to protect themselves so that they do not become a source of infection for their patients, and second, so that they can continue their mission of providing medical care to many citizens,” the Health Minister stated.