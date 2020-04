COVID-19 patients aged 83 and 75 discharged from hospital in Armenia’s Ashtarak

Two patients aged 83 and 75 diagnosed with COVID-19 have been discharged from Artashat Medical Center after receiving 14 days of treatment.

The 75-year-old man’s wife, 65, also received treatment at the same center.

Armenia has so far confirmed 1,248 cases of coronavirus, 523 people have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

The number of active cases has dropped from 780 to 705 in a day.