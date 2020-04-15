Armenia international Norberto Briasco confirms Milan ‘contacts’

Huracan winger and Armenia international Norberto Briasco (Alejandro Briasco Balekian) has confirmed “contacts” with Milan, but he does not “want to rush” the move, Football Italia reports.

The 24-year-old can take in any role in an attacking trident, primarily on the right wing, and was born and raised in Argentina, but plays his international football for Armenia due to his ancestry.

“There were contacts. I don’t want to rush things, because there is nothing concrete for now. I am focused on doing well for Huracan, so that I can play in Europe later,” the player said.

“Obviously, the club won’t be against me if I want to change my team. There isn’t any news at the moment because of the coronavirus,” Alejandro Briasco Balekian said.