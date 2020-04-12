Andrea Bocelli sings from empty Duomo Cathedral in Milan on Easter Sunday

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli, one of the world’s most famous tenors, is performing from Milan’s empty Duomo cathedral on Easter Sunday in a livestreamed concert intended as a symbol of love, hope and healing amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Bocelli is accompanied only by the cathedral organist, Emanuele Vianelli, playing one of world’s largest pipe organs and performing a repertoire of sacred works including Pietro Mascagni’s Sancta Maria.

“I’m honoured and happy to answer ‘Si’ to the invitation of the City and the Duomo of Milan. I believe in the strength of praying together; I believe in the Christian Easter, a universal symbol of rebirth that everyone – whether they are believers or not – truly needs right now,” said Bocelli.