Coronavirus cases in Armenia reach 921

Armenia has confirmed 40 more cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number to 921.

Twenty-eight cases were reported on April 8, the remaining 12 had been left out of statistics over the past 40 day, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Alina Nikoghosyan clarifies.

Twenty-four people were discharged from hospital on April 9, bringing the total number of recoveries to 138.

Ten people have died as of As of April 9.

The 80-year-old man diagnosed with COVID-19, had severe pneumonia complicated by pulmonary respiratory distress syndrome.

The man had chronic diseases, including arterial hypertension, cachexia, senile sclerosis.