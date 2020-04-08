Rising basketball star Gary Chivichyan planning to be first Armenian in NBA

Gary Chivichyan, a rising basketball star, who currently plays for Pacific Tigers, the University of Pacific Men’s basketball team, strives to become the first Armenian to make it into the NBA.

“The plan right now is I want to be the first Armenian to ever make it into the NBA. I’m headed towards that route. I’m working towards that route,” he told the ESPN.

According to CloutNews, born and raised in Los Angeles, California, Chivichyan was the only Armenian basketball player in Division 1 this past season. Chivichyan, who is keen to share that he is of full Armenian descent, is prideful of his heritage and accomplishments as a pure Armenian; and has become one of the most significant advocates for competitive sports and its benefits in the community.

Chivichyan finished his senior year at the University of The Pacific, ranking second in points scored on a deep team which had a 13-man rotation. The team’s fortunes improved dramatically in the current year upon Chivichyan’s arrival. Gary is regarded as a possible NBA prospect due to his elite-level shooting and the ability to score the ball at will.

National Basketball team. His goal is to become a role model for the Armenian youth.He is dedicated to continuing on his upward trend.