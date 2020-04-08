Armenian engineers repair 10 lung ventilation devices

Armenian specialists have repaired 10 lung ventilation devices, Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan told a press conference today.

He said more than 280 applications have been received in response to the Ministry’s call to propose designs of lung ventilators.

Besides, he said, tens of specialists from Lebanon Russian, Germany and other countries have expressed willingness to advise to Armenian engineers if necessary.

The Minister said, that according to different estimates, it will take several months to create the prototype of a ventilation device and then set up production.

Meanwhile, engineers claim that have created a ventilation device. Co-author of the invention Artur Shahinyan tells Public Radio of Armenia they are 90 percent confident the devise complies with international standards.

The engineers have informed the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of High-tech Industry and are waiting for a response.