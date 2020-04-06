Armenian soldier wounded in Azerbaijani shooting

Private of the Artsakh Defense Army Arayik Shakhpazyan (born in 2000) was wounded in a shooting from the Azerbaijani side at about 5:30 pm on April 5, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry informs.

The soldier was immediately rushed to military hospital, his condition is satisfactory.

Investigation into the details of the case is under way.

The Artsakh Defense Ministry calls on the adversary to refrain from provocative actions and declares that In case of further escalation of the situation, all the responsibility for the consequences will fall on the Azerbaijani side.