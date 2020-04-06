Armenia to start producing coronavirus test kits – PM

Armenia considers setting up production of coronavirus test kits, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a Q&A on Facebook.

He said the Government will direct about $550 thousand for the purpose.

The funds will be provided to the Institute of Molecular Biology to buy raw materials and set up the production, Pashinyan said.

“Specialists have assured it is possible to organize the production of tests at the Institute,” the Prime Minister noted.

Nikol Pashinyan said they are purchasing a large number of test kits (about 700 thousand) and are planning to test 1,000 people every day instead of the current 200-400.