About 400 people released from isolation in Armenia – Health Minister

Four hundred people have been released from quarantine, and the number is growing, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan informs.

About 1,500 people in Armenia are currently quarantined, another 5,000 have been instructed to self-isolate, he said.

According to the minister, most patients diagnosed with COVID-19 show no symptoms and have no fever; 146 people have pneumonia, 30 need lung ventilation, only eight need intensive care.

Armenia has so far confirmed 833 cases of coronavirus, 62 patients have recovered, eight deaths have been reported.