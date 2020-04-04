SocietyTop

Coronavirus cases in Armenia reach 770

Siranush Ghazanchyan April 4, 2020, 11:12
Less than a minute

Armenia has reported 34 more cases of coronavirus, the results of 219 tests have been negative.

This brings the total number to 770.

Forty-three patients have recovered, seven have died.

Armenia has extended the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

The Ministry of Health calls to:

  • Stay at home,
  • Limit your contacts,
  • Follow personal hygiene,
  • Wash your hands frequently with soap for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating and after getting home,
  • Reduce access to public transport as far as possible;
  • In case of contact keep at least 1 meter distance,
  • Contact your doctor if you have flu-like symptoms,
  • If you have returned from countries where the epidemic is tense, isolate yourself for 14 days,
  • Periodically measure your fever and inform the doctor about the results,
  • Do not panic and follow your doctor’s advice.

