Coronavirus cases in Armenia reach 770

Armenia has reported 34 more cases of coronavirus, the results of 219 tests have been negative.
This brings the total number to 770.
Forty-three patients have recovered, seven have died.
Armenia has extended the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.
The Ministry of Health calls to:
- Stay at home,
- Limit your contacts,
- Follow personal hygiene,
- Wash your hands frequently with soap for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating and after getting home,
- Reduce access to public transport as far as possible;
- In case of contact keep at least 1 meter distance,
- Contact your doctor if you have flu-like symptoms,
- If you have returned from countries where the epidemic is tense, isolate yourself for 14 days,
- Periodically measure your fever and inform the doctor about the results,
- Do not panic and follow your doctor’s advice.