Private of the Artsakh Defense Army Garegin Babakekhyan (born in 2000) died of gunshot wounds at the defense posts of a military unit located in the southeastern direction, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry reports.

The circumstances of the incident are yet to be clarified. Investigation into the details is under way.

The Defense Ministry said t shares the sorrow of the heavy loss and offers condolences to the soldiers family and friends.