New Solar Power Plant built in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor with EU support

A new Solar Power Plant has been built in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province with the support of the European Union.

The 1 megawatt solar photovoltaic power plant will be managed by a Public Private Partnership made of local authorities and private B&Bs.

It will produce clean energy all year round. The revenues coming from selling the energy will be re-invested in the region to create new jobs in tourism sector, new touristic routes, info points.

It will conduct advertising, provide tourism-related services, and many other investments to improve the quality of life of local communities.