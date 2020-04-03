EconomicsTopVideo

New Solar Power Plant built in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor with EU support

Siranush Ghazanchyan April 3, 2020, 15:37
A new Solar Power Plant has been built in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province with the support of the European Union.

The 1 megawatt solar photovoltaic power plant will be managed by a Public Private Partnership made of local authorities and private B&Bs.

It will produce clean energy all year round. The revenues coming from selling the energy will be re-invested in the region to create new jobs in tourism sector, new touristic routes, info points.

It will conduct advertising, provide tourism-related services, and many other investments to improve the quality of life of local communities.

Դիտեք հոլովակը՝ տեսնելու Եվրոպական միության աջակցությամբ Վայոց Ձորի մարզում կառուցված նոր արևային ֆոտովոլտային էլեկտրակայանը: Կայանը ամբողջ տարվա ընթացքում կարտադրի մաքուր էներգիա: Էներգիայի վաճառքից ստացվող եկամուտները կներդրվեն մարզում՝ զբոսաշրջության ոլորտում նոր աշխատատեղերի, նոր զբոսաշրջային երթուղիների, տեղեկատվական կետերի ստեղծման համար: Իմացեք ավելին ծրագրի մասին👉https://bit.ly/2xJuvVC 🇪🇺🇦🇲Check out the video to see the new Solar Power Plant built in Vayots Dzor with the support of the European Union.It will produce clean energy all year round. The revenues coming from selling the energy will be re-invested in the region to create new jobs in tourism sector, new touristic routes and info points. Learn more about the project👉https://bit.ly/3bL4XGe

