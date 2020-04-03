Kim Kardashian says trip to Armenia was the best

In a series of Tweets reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has recalled the trip to Armenia in October 2019.

“Our trip to Armenia was the best!!!” Kardashian tweeted.

In a separate tweet she showed love for the Armenian fans

“I love them so much!!!!” Kim said in response to a follower, who said “Kim always shows mad love to the Armenian fans. I respect that sooo much! She doesnt forget her roots.”

“ Visiting the Armenian Genocide memorial and visit the museum was one of the most insightful experiences. A huge eye opener. I learned so much about the history of the Armenian people,” Kardashian said in another tweet.

“What an honor to have dinner with the President of Armenia, President Sarkissian and the First Lady!” she added.

She them expressed admiration for the photo shoot in Armenia with Jackie Nickerson. “Those images will last forever and we have the best memories,” she says.

Kim said visiting Armenia with sisters Kourtney and Khloe again would be a dream.

The tweets came after an episode of the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ highlighted the trip to Armenia.

Kim Kardashian visited Armenia to participate in the World Congress on IT (WCIT) as keynote speaker.

On the first day of the visit Kim and her three children got baptized in Armenia’s religious center of Etchmiadzin. She was given the Armenian name Heghine.