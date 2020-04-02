President Sarkissian, Dr. Eric Esrailian discuss perspectives of cooperation in fighting COVID-19

President Armen Sargsyan had a telephone conversation with Dr. Eric Esrailian, a well-known American-Armenian physician and co-chair of the David Geffen Medical Center at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

Erik Esrailyan is also an active public figure, a member of the Central Board of Directors of the Armenian General Benevolent Union, and the producer of the Hollywood film Promise about the Armenian Genocide.

President Sarkissian and Dr. Esrailian touched upon the issues of coronavirus pandemic and the opportunities for cooperation in the fight against it in Armenia. The President called for joint efforts, exchange of experience and mutual assistance in overcoming the current situation. In this context, they discussed issues of making more effective use of the opportunities created by charity programs in Armenia and Diaspora.

Eric Esrailian said that since March, one of the new projects of The Promise Armenian Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles, led by Professor Alina Doryan, has launched cooperation aimed at preventing coronavirus outbreak between the California School of Health at the Los Angeles School of Health and the Armenian Ministry of Health.

The team of Professor Doryan includes experts from the University of California, Los Angeles and other reputable institutions who, thanks to the efforts of The Promise Armenian Institute, support Armenia in developing a public health strategy.