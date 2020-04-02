Nine medical institutions in Armenia re-profiled to serve coronavirus patients only

There are sixteen establishments that house patients with mild or no symptoms, as well as the contacts of coronavirus patients, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said at a government sitting today.

He said nine medical institutions in Armenia have been re-profiled to serve only patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Taking into consideration the growing number of cases we have decided to designate the St. Grigor Lusavorish Medical Center – the largest medical institution in Armenia – to serve this purpose, as well” Minister Torosyan said.

He added that the reorganization will allow us to have enough beds to serve patients that need treatment.

Armenia has so far confirmed 633 cases of the new coronavirus, 33 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital, four deaths have been reported.