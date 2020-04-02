Modular section with 42 wards built next to infectious hospital in Yerevan

A modular building with 42 wards has been built next to the Nork Infectious Clinical Hospital in Yerevan.

It took just ten days install the 14 modules and equip the infrastructure with air conditioning, heating, fire alarm and internet systems.

The modular section will serve as an isolation facility for coronavirus patients with no symptoms and those waiting to be tested.

Module 02.04.2020 🏠 10 օրում ստացանք այս 42 սպասասենյակ ունեցող մոդուլը իրենց ախտորոշմանը սպասող պացիենտների համար։ Gepostet von Arsen Torosyan am Donnerstag, 2. April 2020

Armenia has so far confirmed 633 coronavirus cases, 33 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital. Five coronavirus-related deaths have been reported.

Nine medical institutions across Armenia have been re=profiled to serve COVID-19 patients only.