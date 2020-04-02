COVID-19 cases in Armenia rise to 663

Armenia has reported 92 more cases of coronavirus, the results of 236 tests have been negative.
This brings the total number to 663.
Armenia has extended the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.
The Ministry of Health calls to:
- Stay at home,
- Limit your contacts,
- Follow personal hygiene,
- Wash your hands frequently with soap for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating and after getting home,
- Reduce access to public transport as far as possible;
- In case of contact keep at least 1 meter distance,
- Contact your doctor if you have flu-like symptoms,
- If you have returned from countries where the epidemic is tense, isolate yourself for 14 days,
- Periodically measure your fever and inform the doctor about the results,
- Do not panic and follow your doctor’s advice.