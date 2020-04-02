Australian scientists begin tests of potential coronavirus vaccines – BBC

Scientists in Australia have begun testing two potential coronavirus vaccines in “milestone” lab trials, the BBC reports.

The vaccines, made by Oxford University and US company Inovio Pharmaceutical, have been cleared for animal testing by the World Health Organization.

Australia’s national science agency will assess if the vaccines work, and if they would be safe for humans.

The first human trial took place in the US last month, but skipped a stage of animal testing.

There are several other vaccine developments occurring around the world at the moment at extraordinary speed.