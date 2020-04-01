Armenian President discusses fight against COVID-19 with professor of genetics Joseph Babikyan

President Armen Sarkissian had a telephone conversation with well-known scientist, professor of genetics Joseph Babikyan.

The interlocutors referred to Professor Babikyan’s research on natural and organic materials meant to e improve and recover the human immune system, as well as his work with Armenian scientists at the Rhea Pharmaceutical Laboratory, which he founded in Armenia.

President Sarkissian and the renowned scientist discussed the problems of the global coronavirus epidemic and the opportunities for cooperation in the fight against it in Armenia.

Professor Babikyan is currently the lead researcher at Charoen Pokphand Indonesia, a large multifunctional company operating in Thailand, China and Indonesia. The company has a turnover of more than $ 60 billion worldwide.