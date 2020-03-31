Positive dynamics observed in two coronavirus patients in serious condition

Positive dynamics is observed in two patients that are in serious condition after being diagnosed with coronavirus disease, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan informs.

The patients aged 49 and 60 have been transferred from the intensive care unit to the medical ward, where they will continue to receive further medical care, the Minister said in a Facebook post.

He thanked all intensivists and infectiologists for stabilizing and relieving their condition.

Armenia has so far confirmed 482 cases of COVID-19. Thirty patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital. Three coronavirus-related deaths have been reported,