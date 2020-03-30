Azerbaijani troops target Armenian villages, two soldiers and a child wounded

Two Armenian servicemen and a child were wounded as the Azerbaijani troops undertook a subversive penetration attempt in the direction of the Armenian defense posts near Noyemberyan region in Tavush Province at 7 pm today, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informs.

The enemy was thrown back thanks to the actions of the Armenian Armed Forces, the information about the losses is being clarified, she said, adding that no casualties have been registered on the Armenian side.

At the same time, the Spokesperson said the enemy targeted the villages of Baganis and Voskevan, injuring a child in the Voskevan community who was on the balcony at the moment.

In order to stabilize the situation at the border and to deter the inhumane actions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces during the pandemic, the Armenian Armed Forces will take actions equivalent to the situation, she said.

“The military-political leadership of Azerbaijan will bear full responsibility for the consequences,” Stepanyan stated.