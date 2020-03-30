Armenia announces call for offers on design and production of lung ventilators

Having analyzed the healthcare needs against Coronavirus (COVID-19) and its prevention, the Ministry of High-Tech Industry and a group of engineers have announced a call for ideas and offers on design, implementation, full or partiall production of lung ventilation machines.

“The engineers are also planning to restore lung ventilation machines in disorder, so any information about availability will be highly appreciated,” Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan says.

Contact information, details on timing and resources needed for the projects should be sent to [email protected] until April 5, 2020.