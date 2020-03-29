Severe blow to Armenia and France: PM Pashinyan offers condolences over Patrick Devedjian’s demise

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has offered condolences over the demise of French-Armenian politician Patrick Devedjian.

“It is with great sorrow that I learned of the demise of Patrick Devedjian. He was an exceptional personality, a politician of convictions and principles, faithful fighter for the Armenian cause, an essential figure in French-Armenian friendship,” PM Pashinyan said in a Twitter post.

C'est avec un immense chagrin que j’ai appris la disparition de Patrick Devedjian. Il était une personnalité exceptionnelle, un homme politique de convictions et de principes, combattant fidèle de la cause arménienne, acteur essentiel de l'amitié franco-arménienne. — Nikol Pashinyan (@NikolPashinyan) March 29, 2020

“This is a severe blow to the French Armenians, the Armenian people and France,” Pashinyan added.

He offered condolences to Patrick Devedjian wife, his sons and his friends.

“Armenia and all Armenians share the pain of this great loss with France and the French people,” the Prime Minister said.

Patrick Devedjian died aged 75 after being diagnosed with coronavirus.