French Armenian politician Patrick Devedjian dies of coronavirus -AFP

The chairman of the Hauts-de-Seine departmental council and former minister Patrick Devedjian died from the consequences of the coronavirus last night, his press service told AFP.

Diagnosed positive for Covid-19, the 75-year-old politician had been placed under observation Wednesday in a hospital of the department.

Senate President Gérard Larcher immediately reacted on Twitter: “It is a great sadness to learn of the death of Patrick Devedjian. A brave man who was totally devoted to his city of Antony and to the Hauts-de-Seine. Condolences to his family and to his team.”

Grande tristesse d’apprendre la mort de Patrick Devedjian. Homme courageux et totalement devoué à sa ville d’Antony et aux Hauts-de-Seime. Condoléances à sa famille et à ses équipes. — Gérard Larcher (@gerard_larcher) March 29, 2020

Armenia’s Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajian wrote on Twitter: ” The grief is immense. Deeply French and always faithful to his origins, Patrick Devedjian embodied the exemplary integration of the Armenians of France. He was a fervent advocate of the Armenian cause, a great actor in the friendship between France and Armenia.

Le chagrin est immense. Profondément Français et toujours fidèle à ses origines, Patrick #Devedjian incarnait l’intégration exemplaire des Arméniens de France.

Il fut un fervent avocat de la cause arménienne, un grand acteur de l’amitié entre la #France et l’#Arménie. pic.twitter.com/jgfGON2tIu — Hasmik Tolmajian (@tolmajian) March 29, 2020

A lawyer by profession, Patrick Devedjian was a deputy for the 13th district of Hauts-de-Seine from 1986 to 2017, mayor of Antony from 1983 to 2002 and elected departmental councilor in 2004. He had has chaired the department since 2007.

A close adviser of Nicolas Sarkozy since the 1990s, he was Minister under the Prime Minister in charge of the Implementation of the Recovery Plan, a special ministerial post created for two years after the global financial crisis of 2008, since December 2008