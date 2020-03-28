President Sarkissian, Lord Darzi mull cooperation in fighting COVID-19

President Armen Sarkissian had telephone conversations with member of the UK House of Lords, Director of the Institute of Global Health Innovation at the Imperial College of London, Professor Ara Darzi and the head of the medical center at Moscow State University, academician Aramayis Kamalov.

During the telephone conversation with academician Kamalov, the President discussed issues of possible cooperation in the field of medical engineering.

During the conversation with Lord Darzi, the President attached importance to combining efforts, cooperation, exchange of experience and mutual assistance in fighting the coronavirus epidemic.

The President noted that during his distance learning lecture with the students of Yerevan State Medical University after Mkhitar Heratsi and the National Polytechnic University of Armenia, he has suggested that future doctors and engineers work to create the simplest lung ventilators used for the treatment of new coronavirus and produce them in Armenia.

The President offered Lord Darzi to consider the possibility of ensuring an assistance to the initiative by medical engineering specialists at the Imperial College of London and cooperating with two Armenian universities.

On March 21, President Sarkissian held a telephone conversation with Nubar Afeyan, co-founder and president of Moderna Therapeutics American Biotechnology, during which he was briefed on to the testing of the vaccine against coronavirus.