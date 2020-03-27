Two more servicemen test positive for coronavirus

Two more servicemen have tested positive for the coronavirus, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informs.

Thirty-seven were tested after the coronavirus was confirmed in three servicemen at a military unit not involved in combat tasks.

The results of the other 35 tests were negative, the Spokesperson said.

The five servicemen have been hospitalized. None of them has pneumonia. One has fever, four others show no symptoms.

The close contacts of all five servicemen are isolated in an area equipped with everything necessary for full isolation.

The Ministry of Defense will keep providing information about the fight against COVID-19 in the army and the current situation, Shushan Stepanyan said.

The Spokesperson also organized live streaming on Facebook from the place of isolation.