Ten more recover from the coronavirus in Armenia – Health Minister

Ten more people have recovered from COVID-19 and will be released from hospital, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan informed on Facebook.

This brings the total number of recoveries to 28.

The Minister said forty people in isolation have tested negative and will be released after a 14-day quarantine.

Armenia has so far confirmed 329 cases of COVID-19.

“One patient is in critical condition, one is in serious conditions, the rest are out of danger. Many people show no symptoms and are simply isolated in hospitals or hotels,” Minister Torosyan said.

He confirmed that a two-month baby has also been diagnosed with coronavirus, but feels good and has no symptoms. The mother and the baby have been isolated.