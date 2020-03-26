Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Stay home, stay safe and stay fit

Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan has shared a message of support to those “suffering during these hard times.”

“Hope you all keep safe, healthy and fit at home. My prayers go for those suffering during these hard times. Strong thoughts also to all medical staff fighting hard to save lives and those working hard to keep supplying the population,” Mkhitaryan said in a Twitter post.

The Roma midfielder said he’s training at home and spending more time with the family.

“My hobby now is to watch some movies and series. I would be happy if you shared some good movies to watch. And of course, stay home, stay safe and stay fit,” Mkhitaryan said.