About thirty Armenians allowed to leave quarantined regions of Georgia

About thirty Armenian nationals have been allowed to return home, the Armenian Embassy in Georgia reports.

As a result of negotiations with the Georgian side, the Armenian Embassy in Georgia was granted permission to organize their transportation to the Georgian-Armenian border.

The Sadakhlo border crossing point has been closed for citizens due to the strict quarantine regime imposed in Marneuli and Bolnisi regions of Georgia.

The Armenians were transported through a corridor opened in Marneuli region. One minibus and four cars were allowed to cross into the Republic of Armenia under the control of the patrol police.

The Embassy will continue to collect data on Armenian citizens residing in Georgia and willing to return to Armenia, and organize their return, if necessary.