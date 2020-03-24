President signs penalties for violating emergency rules into law

President Armen Sarkissian has signed the amendments to the Criminal Code and the Code of Administrative Abuses into law.

The laws are intended to increase the effectiveness of the emergency measures.

“Preventive measures are necessary and must be undertaken in an unconditional and responsible manner by everyone,” President Sarkissian says.

According to him, there is also a need for a high degree of accountability by all relevant authorities, including law enforcement.

When setting isolation and self-isolation rules, even in a state of emergency, care must be taken and an individual approach should be shown for people with various serious health problems, in case of family disasters, and other exceptional cases, the President says.

He also attaches importance to the justified and proportionate application of the statutory restrictions to the press.