Armenia supports UN chief’s call for global ceasefire amid COVID-19 outbreak

Armenia fully supports UN Secretary General’s appeal for global ceasefire, Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has said.

“Armenia fully supports UN Secretary General António Guterres appeal for global ceasefire in all corners of the world while humanity faces common enemy COVID19,” the Foreign Minister said in a Twitter post.

March 24, 2020

António Guterres on Monday called for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world.

He said.“it’s time to put armed conflict on lockdown and focus together on the true fight of our lives – the COVID19 pandemic.”